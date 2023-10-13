Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt". Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "Romuald Traugutt" with mark ZTK. Without inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3218 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) PF63 (1) PF62 (4) PF55 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (4)