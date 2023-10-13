Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt". Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Without inscription PRÓBA

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" Without inscription PRÓBA - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" Without inscription PRÓBA - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 22,1 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "Romuald Traugutt" with mark ZTK. Without inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3218 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
5106 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Berk - June 22, 2023
Seller Berk
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PF55 PCGS
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 21, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 24, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 24, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition XF
Selling price

