Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 ZTK "Romuald Traugutt". Without inscription PRÓBA (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Without inscription PRÓBA
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 22,1 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1933
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "Romuald Traugutt" with mark ZTK. Without inscription PRÓBA. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3218 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 22,000. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Berk (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (5)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
5106 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Seller Berk
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PF55 PCGS
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 21, 2016
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1933 "Romuald Traugutt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search