Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski". Without inscription PRÓBA. Klippe (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Without inscription PRÓBA. Klippe
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 30 g
- Diameter 34,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1933
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
