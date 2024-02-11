Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski". With inscription PRÓBA. Klippe (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: With inscription PRÓBA. Klippe

Obverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" With inscription PRÓBA Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" With inscription PRÓBA Klippe - Silver Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 30 g
  • Diameter 34,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 100

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski". With inscription PRÓBA. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4336 $
Price in auction currency 17000 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3989 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Rauch - December 4, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition SP55 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition SP55 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

