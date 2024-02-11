Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski". With inscription PRÓBA. Klippe (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: With inscription PRÓBA. Klippe
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 30 g
- Diameter 34,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 100
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1933
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski". With inscription PRÓBA. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 80 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 34,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (10)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (19)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3989 $
Price in auction currency 16000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition SP55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1933 "John III Sobieski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search