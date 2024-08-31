Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 WJ. Brass (Poland, II Republic)

Variety: Brass

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 14,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Kings Norton
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

