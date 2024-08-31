Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 1 Grosz 1923 WJ. Brass (Poland, II Republic)
Variety: Brass
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 14,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Poland
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1923
- Mint Kings Norton
- Purpose Pattern
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
