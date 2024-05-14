Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze 1934 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Obverse 2 Grosze 1934 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic Reverse 2 Grosze 1934 WJ - Coin Value - Poland, II Republic

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,0 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 9,350,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 1934
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1934 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 411 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place April 14, 2018.

Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 2 Grosze 1934 WJ at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

