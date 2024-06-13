2 Grosze 1927 WJ (Poland, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1927 with mark WJ. This bronze coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 693 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,600. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

Сondition UNC (68) AU (1) XF (8) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (5) MS65 (11) MS64 (19) MS63 (12) MS62 (9) RB (11) BN (46) + (1) Service NGC (52) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

COINSNET (2)

Marciniak (7)

Niemczyk (14)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (3)

Numis Poland (2)

Numisbalt (9)

Rzeszowski DA (6)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (9)

WCN (4)

WDA - MiM (9)

Wójcicki (14)