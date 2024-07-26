Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Gulden 1923 "Cog" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1206 oz) 3,75 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 1,250,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1923
- Mint Utrecht
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (675)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Gulden 1923 "Cog". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Utrecht Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3551 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- Alexander (2)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (6)
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (8)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (28)
- DNW (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (18)
- Felzmann (4)
- Frühwald (5)
- Gärtner (4)
- GGN (5)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (10)
- Heritage Eur (8)
- HERVERA (6)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (5)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Janas (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Karbownik (2)
- Katz (19)
- Kroha (4)
- Künker (12)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (39)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (3)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (7)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (82)
- Nihon (2)
- NOA (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (29)
- Numis Poland (11)
- Numis.be (2)
- Numisbalt (9)
- Numismatica Ranieri (3)
- Numisor (4)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rauch (8)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (21)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (8)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (10)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Stary Sklep (14)
- Stephen Album (9)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
- Teutoburger (21)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- VAuctions (2)
- Via (2)
- WAG (28)
- WCN (82)
- WDA - MiM (4)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (42)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 33
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1923 "Cog", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search