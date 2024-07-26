Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Gulden 1923 "Cog" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse Gulden 1923 "Cog" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse Gulden 1923 "Cog" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1206 oz) 3,75 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 1,250,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Utrecht
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (675)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Gulden 1923 "Cog". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Utrecht Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3551 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 14,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Poland Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Poland Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
Poland Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction
Poland Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Poland Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Poland Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1923 "Cog", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
