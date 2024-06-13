Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Pfennig 1923 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1923 - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 5 Pfennig 1923 - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (204)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Pfennig 1923 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23194 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.

Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 5 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search