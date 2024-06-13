5 Pfennig 1923 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Pfennig 1923 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23194 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (52) UNC (106) AU (11) XF (27) VF (3) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (9) MS65 (23) MS64 (29) MS63 (16) MS62 (3) PF67 (2) PF66 (9) PF65 (9) PF64 (8) PF63 (6) PF62 (1) CAMEO (1) + (2) Service PCGS (18) NGC (98) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins.ee (3)

COINSNET (4)

DNW (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Felzmann (1)

GGN (4)

Grün (2)

Heritage (5)

Höhn (1)

Janas (1)

Karbownik (1)

Katz (3)

Künker (5)

Marciniak (18)

MDC Monaco (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (27)

Numedux (2)

Numimarket (8)

Numis Poland (7)

Numisbalt (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (2)

Stare Monety (1)

Stary Sklep (6)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

WAG (5)

WCN (19)

WDA - MiM (23)

Wójcicki (35)