5 Pfennig 1923 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 3,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1923
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (204)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Pfennig 1923 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23194 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
