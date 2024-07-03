Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 24,9 g
- Pure silver (0,6004 oz) 18,675 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 700,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 5 Gulden
- Year 1923
- Mint Utrecht
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (876)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Utrecht Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
