Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 24,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,6004 oz) 18,675 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 700,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 5 Gulden
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Utrecht
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (876)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Utrecht Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 30,000. Bidding took place November 18, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (9)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Boule (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (6)
  • Busso Peus (31)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • CNG (4)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • COINSNET (12)
  • DNW (4)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Dorotheum (3)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (38)
  • Felzmann (21)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Frühwald (5)
  • Gärtner (11)
  • GGN (4)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (10)
  • Grün (22)
  • Heritage (24)
  • Heritage Eur (10)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (7)
  • Höhn (21)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (4)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (12)
  • Kroha (4)
  • Künker (41)
  • London Coins (6)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (12)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (10)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
  • Niemczyk (61)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (29)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numis.be (2)
  • Numisbalt (18)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rauch (12)
  • Reinhard Fischer (9)
  • Rhenumis (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (14)
  • Schulman (3)
  • SINCONA (14)
  • Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (10)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (22)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (5)
  • Stephen Album (7)
  • Teutoburger (75)
  • UBS (9)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (39)
  • WCN (56)
  • WDA - MiM (23)
  • Westfälische (3)
  • Wójcicki (34)
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Gulden 1923 "St. Mary's Basilica", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Free City of Danzig Coins of Poland in 1923 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 5 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search