25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune". This gold coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 609 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 91,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.

