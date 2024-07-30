Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 7,99 g
- Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 800
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 25 Gulden
- Year 1923
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (197)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune". This gold coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 609 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 91,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
12313 $
Price in auction currency 11500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
14500 $
Price in auction currency 14500 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
