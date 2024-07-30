Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 7,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,2356 oz) 7,3268 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 800
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 25 Gulden
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (197)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune". This gold coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 609 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 91,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Poland 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
12313 $
Price in auction currency 11500 EUR
Poland 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
14500 $
Price in auction currency 14500 USD
Poland 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 1, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 1, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Aurora Numismatica - September 29, 2023
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Poland 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune" at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Gulden 1923 "Statue Of Neptune", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

