Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 9,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,2363 oz) 7,35 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 1,250,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Utrecht
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (542)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Utrecht Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23240 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Berk (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (4)
  • Busso Peus (10)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (9)
  • DNW (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (16)
  • Felzmann (12)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • GGN (5)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (11)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Heritage Eur (9)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (12)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Janas (2)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (11)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (15)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (14)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • Niemczyk (41)
  • Nihon (2)
  • NOA (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numimarket (19)
  • Numis Poland (3)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (17)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (4)
  • Sonntag (7)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stare Monety (8)
  • Stary Sklep (9)
  • Stephen Album (4)
  • Teutoburger (23)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • VL Nummus (5)
  • WAG (31)
  • WCN (53)
  • WDA - MiM (30)
  • Westfälische (4)
  • Wójcicki (31)
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3360 USD
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Free City of Danzig Coins of Poland in 1923 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search