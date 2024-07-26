Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Gulden 1923 "Cog" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 9,8 g
- Pure silver (0,2363 oz) 7,35 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 1,250,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1923
- Mint Utrecht
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (542)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Utrecht Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23240 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place July 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (4)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Berk (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (4)
- Busso Peus (10)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (9)
- DNW (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (16)
- Felzmann (12)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (4)
- Gärtner (4)
- GGN (5)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (11)
- Heritage (9)
- Heritage Eur (9)
- HERVERA (6)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (6)
- Höhn (12)
- iNumis (1)
- Janas (2)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (11)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (15)
- London Coins (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (14)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Niemczyk (41)
- Nihon (2)
- NOA (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numedux (2)
- Numimarket (19)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Numisbalt (7)
- Numisor (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
- Rauch (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Rhenumis (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (17)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (4)
- Sonntag (7)
- Stack's (3)
- Stare Monety (8)
- Stary Sklep (9)
- Stephen Album (4)
- Teutoburger (23)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- UBS (3)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- VL Nummus (5)
- WAG (31)
- WCN (53)
- WDA - MiM (30)
- Westfälische (4)
- Wójcicki (31)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
3360 $
Price in auction currency 3360 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 26
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1923 "Cog", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search