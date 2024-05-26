Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Pfennig 1923 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 5,000,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1923
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (248)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1923 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,250. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
