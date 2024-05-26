Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Pfennig 1923 (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1923 - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 10 Pfennig 1923 - Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 5,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (248)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Pfennig 1923 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 625 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,250. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
1920 $
Price in auction currency 1920 USD
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Poland 10 Pfennig 1923 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

