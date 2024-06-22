Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Free City of Danzig

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0603 oz) 1,875 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 400,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Free City of Danzig
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (195)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 590 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search