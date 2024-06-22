Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0603 oz) 1,875 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 400,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Free City of Danzig
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1927
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (195)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 590 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Chaponnière (2)
- CNG (1)
- COINSNET (4)
- DNW (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Felzmann (1)
- GGN (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Karbownik (2)
- Katz (10)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (7)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Niemczyk (21)
- NOA (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (7)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rauch (4)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (4)
- Stare Monety (5)
- Stary Sklep (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (8)
- WAG (9)
- WCN (32)
- WDA - MiM (9)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (15)
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
