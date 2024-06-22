1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog" (Poland, Free City of Danzig)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1/2 Gulden 1927 "Cog". This silver coin from the times of Free City of Danzig struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 590 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2016.

