50 Centavos 1867 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 50 Centavos 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 495 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

Сondition VF (15) F (1)