Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
50 Centavos 1867 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13 g
- Pure silver (0,3762 oz) 11,7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 50 Centavos
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 50 Centavos 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 495 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1524 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
