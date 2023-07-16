Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

Pattern 80 Reales 1859 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse Pattern 80 Reales 1859 - Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse Pattern 80 Reales 1859 - Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 80 Reales 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41295 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place January 12, 2019.

Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2105 $
Price in auction currency 292000 JPY
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - November 21, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2022
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition SP66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition SP65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition SP65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition PF66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Stephen Album - January 22, 2017
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 22, 2017
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 12, 2016
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 12, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2016
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Cayón - July 8, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date July 8, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Philippines 80 Reales 1859 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition SP60 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required

