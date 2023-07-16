Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
Pattern 80 Reales 1859 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1859
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 80 Reales 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 41295 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place January 12, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (4)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (4)
- HERVERA (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (8)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2105 $
Price in auction currency 292000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date November 21, 2022
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition SP66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition SP65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition SP65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition PF66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 80 Reales 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search