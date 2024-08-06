Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Peso 1866 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Peso
- Year 1866
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Peso 1866 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34266 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 6, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peso 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
