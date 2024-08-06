Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Peso 1866 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 1 Peso 1866 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 1 Peso 1866 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0492 oz) 1,5313 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Peso
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Peso 1866 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34266 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
540 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Heritage - May 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction GINZA - February 11, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Heritage - January 19, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Stack's - November 30, 2021
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Stack's - November 30, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Heritage - September 26, 2021
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Heritage - September 26, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Stack's - April 6, 2021
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Stack's - April 6, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date April 6, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Jesús Vico - January 23, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2020
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Philippines 1 Peso 1866 at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

