Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
4 Pesos 1868 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Pesos
- Year 1868
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1868 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74324 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place February 25, 2021.
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
946 $
Price in auction currency 870 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU50 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
