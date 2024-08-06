Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

4 Pesos 1868 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Pesos 1868 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 4 Pesos 1868 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Pesos
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1868 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74324 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place February 25, 2021.

Philippines 4 Pesos 1868 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
946 $
Price in auction currency 870 EUR
Philippines 4 Pesos 1868 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Philippines 4 Pesos 1868 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1868 at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1868 at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1868 at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1868 at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU50 ANACS
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1868 at auction Stack's - May 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1868 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1868 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1868 at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1868 at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1868 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1868 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 4 Pesos 1868 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
For the sale of 4 Pesos 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

