4 Pesos 1868 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1868 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74324 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place February 25, 2021.

Сondition UNC (55) AU (95) XF (169) VF (163) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (9) MS62 (16) MS61 (10) MS60 (3) AU58 (31) AU55 (22) AU53 (6) AU50 (4) XF45 (4) DETAILS (22) Service ANACS (2) NGC (100) PCGS (28) NN Coins (1) ICG (2)

Seller All companies

Auction World (10)

Aureo & Calicó (91)

Baldwin's (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (5)

Cayón (31)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (2)

DNW (2)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (1)

GINZA (4)

Goldberg (9)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (1)

HAYNAULT (1)

Heritage (73)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (37)

Hess Divo (2)

ibercoin (11)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Jesús Vico (13)

Karamitsos (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (6)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Nihon (2)

Nomisma (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisma - Portugal (2)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rauch (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Schulman (6)

Sedwick (3)

SINCONA (13)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (2)

Soler y Llach (46)

Spink (2)

Stack's (39)

Stephen Album (7)

Tauler & Fau (20)

Teutoburger (5)

UBS (10)

Varesi (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (2)