Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
4 Pesos 1867 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Pesos
- Year 1867
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1867 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 657 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 44,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
47527 $
Price in auction currency 44000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
39230 $
Price in auction currency 33000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
