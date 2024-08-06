4 Pesos 1867 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1867 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 657 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 44,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition XF (4) VF (3)