Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

4 Pesos 1867 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Pesos 1867 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 4 Pesos 1867 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Pesos
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1867 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 657 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 44,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Philippines 4 Pesos 1867 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
47527 $
Price in auction currency 44000 EUR
Philippines 4 Pesos 1867 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
39230 $
Price in auction currency 33000 EUR
Philippines 4 Pesos 1867 at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 4 Pesos 1867 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 4 Pesos 1867 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 4 Pesos 1867 at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 4 Pesos 1867 at auction Heritage - May 30, 2003
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pesos 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

