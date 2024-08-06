Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
4 Pesos 1864 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 4 Pesos
- Year 1864
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21480 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place April 2, 2023.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
641 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Pesos 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
