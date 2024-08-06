Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

4 Pesos 1864 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 4 Pesos 1864 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 4 Pesos 1864 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 4 Pesos
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (165)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1864 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21480 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place April 2, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (40)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (13)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (7)
  • Heritage (14)
  • HERVERA (19)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (10)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numphil (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Soler y Llach (20)
  • Stack's (15)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
641 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Stack's - October 16, 2023
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Stack's - October 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Heritage - October 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Heritage - April 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Lugdunum - December 16, 2022
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 4 Pesos 1864 at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pesos 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Philippines Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Philippines in 1864 All Philippine coins Philippine gold coins Philippine coins 4 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search