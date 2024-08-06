Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

2 Pesos 1865 (Philippines, Isabella II)

Obverse 2 Pesos 1865 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II Reverse 2 Pesos 1865 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Isabella II

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 2 Pesos
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 2 Pesos 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38460 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place June 24, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (20)
  • Cayón (11)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Jesús Vico (5)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
774 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Heritage - February 24, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Heritage - September 26, 2021
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Heritage - September 26, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Heritage - June 25, 2021
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Heritage - June 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Heritage - March 25, 2021
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Heritage - March 25, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Philippines 2 Pesos 1865 at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pesos 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Philippines Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Philippines in 1865 All Philippine coins Philippine gold coins Philippine coins 2 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search