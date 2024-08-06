Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
2 Pesos 1865 (Philippines, Isabella II)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 2 Pesos
- Year 1865
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 2 Pesos 1865 . This gold coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38460 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place June 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (20)
- Cayón (11)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (7)
- HERVERA (5)
- Jesús Vico (5)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
774 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
648 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 26, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pesos 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
