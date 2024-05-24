Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1834 MA F (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1834
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1834 with mark MA F. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51261 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place January 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (5)
- Aureo & Calicó (10)
- Cayón (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stack's (13)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search