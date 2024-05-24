Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1834 MA F (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1834 with mark MA F. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51261 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place January 12, 2024.

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Stack's - June 27, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Stack's - November 30, 2021
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Stack's - November 30, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1834 MA F at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VG10 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

