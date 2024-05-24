1 Cuarto 1834 MA F (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1834 with mark MA F. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51261 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place January 12, 2024.

