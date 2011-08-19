Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1824 FR "Type 1822-1824" (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1824 FR "Type 1822-1824" - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Cuarto 1824 FR "Type 1822-1824" - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1824 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20614 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 950. Bidding took place August 14, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1824 FR at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1824 FR at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1824 FR at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Philippines Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Philippines in 1824 All Philippine coins Philippine copper coins Philippine coins 1 Cuarto Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search