1 Cuarto 1824 FR "Type 1822-1824" (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Philippines
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1824
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1824 with mark FR. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20614 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 950. Bidding took place August 14, 2011.
For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
