Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1830 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1830 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Cuarto 1830 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1830 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51253 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place January 12, 2024.

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1830 M at auction Stack's - June 27, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1830 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1830 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1830 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1830 M at auction Stack's - May 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 16, 2024
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1830 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1830 M at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1830 M at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1830 M at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1830 M at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1830 M at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1830 M at auction Stack's - December 8, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date December 8, 2023
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1830 M at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1830 M at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1830 M at auction Stack's - March 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1830 M at auction Heritage - December 9, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF25 BN NGC
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1830 M at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1830 M at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1830 M at auction Stack's - November 30, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1830 M at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1830 M at auction Stack's - June 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
