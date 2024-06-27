Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1830 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1830
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1830 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51253 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place January 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 16, 2024
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date December 8, 2023
Condition F15 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date March 3, 2023
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF25 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
