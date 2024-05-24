Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1828 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1828 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Cuarto 1828 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1828 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51251 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place January 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Heritage - May 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 169 USD
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Stack's - December 8, 2023
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Stack's - December 8, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Stack's - October 21, 2023
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Stack's - October 21, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2023
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Stack's - February 26, 2021
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Stack's - February 26, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2021
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Cayón - July 4, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 4, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction HERVERA - September 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Soler y Llach - September 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1828 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search