Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1828 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1828
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1828 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51251 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place January 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 169 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2023
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2021
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
