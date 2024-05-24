1 Cuarto 1821 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1821 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8371 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 620. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition VF (3) F (2) Condition (slab) VF30 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)