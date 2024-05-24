Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1821 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1821
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1821 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8371 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 620. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
726 $
Price in auction currency 620 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
