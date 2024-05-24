Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1821 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1821 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Cuarto 1821 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1821 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8371 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 620. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1821 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1821 M at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
726 $
Price in auction currency 620 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1821 M at auction Stack's - October 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date October 17, 2018
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1821 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

