1 Cuarto 1819 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1819 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1534 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

Сondition VF (1) F (1)