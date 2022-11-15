Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1819 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1819 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1534 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
