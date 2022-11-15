Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1819 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1819 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Cuarto 1819 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1819 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1534 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 15, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1819 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1819 M at auction Coinhouse - June 27, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 27, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Philippines Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Philippines in 1819 All Philippine coins Philippine copper coins Philippine coins 1 Cuarto Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search