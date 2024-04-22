Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1817 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1817 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Cuarto 1817 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1817 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8444 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1817 M at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VG8 PCGS
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1817 M at auction Stack's - October 7, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1817 M at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1817 M at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

