Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1817 M (Philippines, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1817 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8444 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VG8 PCGS
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Seller Stack's
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
