Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1807 M (Philippines, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1807 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Charles IV Reverse 1 Cuarto 1807 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1807 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51249 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 750. Bidding took place January 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (6)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1807 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1807 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1807 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1807 M at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1807 M at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1807 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1807 M at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1807 M at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1807 M at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1807 M at auction Stack's - June 25, 2021
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1807 M at auction Stack's - June 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1807 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1807 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1807 M at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1807 M at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1807 M at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1807 M at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1807 M at auction Cayón - December 27, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1807 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1807 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1807 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1807 M at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1807 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1807 M at auction Cayón - June 23, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2010
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Philippines Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Philippines in 1807 All Philippine coins Philippine copper coins Philippine coins 1 Cuarto Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search