Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1807 M (Philippines, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1807
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1807 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51249 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 750. Bidding took place January 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
750 $
Price in auction currency 750 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
