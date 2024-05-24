1 Cuarto 1807 M (Philippines, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1807 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51249 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 750. Bidding took place January 12, 2024.

Сondition VF (13) F (11) Condition (slab) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (3)

Aureo & Calicó (8)

Cayón (6)

Coinhouse (1)

Herrero (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Stack's (3)

Stephen Album (1)