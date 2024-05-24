Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1806 M (Philippines, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1806
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1806 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1027 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
