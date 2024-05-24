Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1806 M (Philippines, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1806 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Charles IV Reverse 1 Cuarto 1806 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Charles IV

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1806 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1027 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.

Philippines 1 Cuarto 1806 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1806 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1806 M at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1806 M at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1806 M at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1806 M at auction Cayón - December 27, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1806 M at auction Cayón - October 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date October 18, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1806 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1806 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1806 M at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1806 M at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1806 M at auction Cayón - June 23, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1806 M at auction Cayón - June 23, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1806 M at auction Cayón - June 4, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date June 4, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1806 M at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1806 M at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

