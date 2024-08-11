Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Octavo 1783 M (Philippines, Charles III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Diameter 15 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Octavo
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

