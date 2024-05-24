Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Cuarto 1783 M (Philippines, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Cuarto 1783 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Charles III Reverse 1 Cuarto 1783 M - Coin Value - Philippines, Charles III

Photo by: Via GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Cuarto
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1783 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8337 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 640. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Via (1)
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1783 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1783 M at auction Anticomondo - May 24, 2024
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1783 M at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1783 M at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1783 M at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1783 M at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1783 M at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1783 M at auction Via - December 29, 2020
Seller Via
Date December 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1783 M at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1783 M at auction Herrero - February 8, 2018
Seller Herrero
Date February 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1783 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1783 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1783 M at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1783 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1783 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 1 Cuarto 1783 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Cuarto 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Philippines Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Philippines in 1783 All Philippine coins Philippine copper coins Philippine coins 1 Cuarto Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search