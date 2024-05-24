Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
1 Cuarto 1773 M (Philippines, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Cuarto
- Year 1773
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1773 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8336 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Seller Anticomondo
Date May 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
679 $
Price in auction currency 580 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2012
Condition VG
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
