1 Cuarto 1773 M (Philippines, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Cuarto 1773 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8336 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition VF (1) F (4) VG (1)