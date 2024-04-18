Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

1 Barilla 1766 (Philippines, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Barilla 1766 - Coin Value - Philippines, Charles III Reverse 1 Barilla 1766 - Coin Value - Philippines, Charles III

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,75 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Barilla
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Barilla 1766 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21469 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,500. Bidding took place April 2, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Stack's (4)
Philippines 1 Barilla 1766 at auction Stack's - April 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
4200 $
Price in auction currency 4200 USD
Philippines 1 Barilla 1766 at auction Heritage - April 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
12500 $
Price in auction currency 12500 USD
Philippines 1 Barilla 1766 at auction Cayón - November 30, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 1 Barilla 1766 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 1 Barilla 1766 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 1 Barilla 1766 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 1 Barilla 1766 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 1 Barilla 1766 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 1 Barilla 1766 at auction Jesús Vico - November 5, 2015
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Philippines 1 Barilla 1766 at auction Heritage - June 2, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Barilla 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

