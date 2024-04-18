1 Barilla 1766 (Philippines, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 1 Barilla 1766 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21469 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,500. Bidding took place April 2, 2023.

