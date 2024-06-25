Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
Pattern 2 Centavos 1894 (Philippines, Alfonso XIII)
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 2 Centavos 1894 . This copper coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34116 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6171 $
Price in auction currency 5750 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
8100 $
Price in auction currency 8100 USD
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 9, 2022
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Centavos 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
