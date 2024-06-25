Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

Pattern 2 Centavos 1894 (Philippines, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse Pattern 2 Centavos 1894 - Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XIII Reverse Pattern 2 Centavos 1894 - Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Stack's Bowers Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 25 mm

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 2 Centavos
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 2 Centavos 1894 . This copper coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34116 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.

Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6171 $
Price in auction currency 5750 EUR
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
8100 $
Price in auction currency 8100 USD
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - July 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition PF62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - May 9, 2022
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - May 9, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date May 9, 2022
Condition SP63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - December 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction ibercoin - June 5, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition SP64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - August 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2018
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 8, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction Jesús Vico - June 12, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Philippines 2 Centavos 1894 (Pattern) at auction Cayón - December 11, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date December 11, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price

