Pattern 2 Centavos 1894 (Philippines, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine Pattern 2 Centavos 1894 . This copper coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34116 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 15,600. Bidding took place December 11, 2021.

