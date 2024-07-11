Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
50 Centavos 1880. Brass (Philippines, Alfonso XII)
Variety: Brass
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 50 Centavos 1880 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1499 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (30)
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (13)
- ibercoin (5)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (16)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Centavos 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search