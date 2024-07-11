Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

50 Centavos 1880. Brass (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Variety: Brass

Obverse 50 Centavos 1880 Brass - Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII Reverse 50 Centavos 1880 Brass - Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 50 Centavos
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 50 Centavos 1880 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1499 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place November 8, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (30)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (13)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (16)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 20, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Philippines 50 Centavos 1880 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Centavos 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

