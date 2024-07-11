Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

20 Centavos 1881 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 20 Centavos 1881 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII Reverse 20 Centavos 1881 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 20 Centavos
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (111)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 20 Centavos 1881 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4629 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (36)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (11)
  • HERVERA (34)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Jesús Vico (6)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
Philippines 20 Centavos 1881 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Philippines 20 Centavos 1881 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
538 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Philippines 20 Centavos 1881 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1881 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1881 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1881 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1881 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1881 at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1881 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1881 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1881 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1881 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1881 at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1881 at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1881 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1881 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1881 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1881 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 11, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1881 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1881 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 20 Centavos 1881 at auction Cayón - September 22, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 20 Centavos 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
