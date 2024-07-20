Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

10 Centavos 1883 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 10 Centavos 1883 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII Reverse 10 Centavos 1883 - Silver Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 10 Centavos
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 10 Centavos 1883 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35496 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place July 7, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (30)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (13)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (20)
  • ibercoin (19)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Philippines 10 Centavos 1883 at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Philippines 10 Centavos 1883 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Philippines 10 Centavos 1883 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1883 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Philippines 10 Centavos 1883 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1883 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1883 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1883 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1883 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1883 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1883 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1883 at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1883 at auction Heritage - July 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1883 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1883 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1883 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1883 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1883 at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1883 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1883 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1883 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Philippines 10 Centavos 1883 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 10 Centavos 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

