10 Centavos 1883 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 10 Centavos 1883 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35496 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place July 7, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (5) VF (61) F (28) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (30)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (13)

CoinsNB (1)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (20)

ibercoin (19)

Jesús Vico (2)

Monedalia.es (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (6)