Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
10 Centavos 1883 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 10 Centavos
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 10 Centavos 1883 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35496 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place July 7, 2022.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Centavos 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
