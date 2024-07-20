Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931
10 Centavos 1881 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Philippines
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 10 Centavos
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Manila
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 10 Centavos 1881 . This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2086 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
