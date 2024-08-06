Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Philippines Period: 1759-1931 1759-1931

4 Pesos 1880 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 4 Pesos 1880 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII Reverse 4 Pesos 1880 - Gold Coin Value - Philippines, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Philippines
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 4 Pesos
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Manila
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1880 . This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 43,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
Philippines 4 Pesos 1880 at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Philippines 4 Pesos 1880 at auction Cayón - June 23, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Philippines 4 Pesos 1880 at auction Goldberg - February 7, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date February 7, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
48875 $
Price in auction currency 48875 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pesos 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

