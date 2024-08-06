4 Pesos 1880 (Philippines, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Philippine 4 Pesos 1880 . This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Manila Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 43,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

