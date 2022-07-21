OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
1 Groten 1817 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,208)
- Weight0,974 g
- Pure silver (0,0065 oz) 0,2026 g
- Diameter16,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC390,960
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodPeter Frederick Wilhelm
- Denomination1 Groten
- Year1817
- RulerPeter Frederick William (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Groten 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3586 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 9, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerStephen Album
DateApril 11, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Groten 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
