1 Groten 1817 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Groten 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3586 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 9, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (5) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1)