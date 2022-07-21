flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

1 Groten 1817 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)

Obverse 1 Groten 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Peter Frederick WilhelmReverse 1 Groten 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,208)
  • Weight0,974 g
  • Pure silver (0,0065 oz) 0,2026 g
  • Diameter16,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC390,960

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodPeter Frederick Wilhelm
  • Denomination1 Groten
  • Year1817
  • RulerPeter Frederick William (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1 Groten 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3586 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 9, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1817 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateApril 11, 2023
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1817 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1817 at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
SellerWAG
DateMay 8, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1817 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1817 at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
SellerKünker
DateOctober 9, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1817 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateOctober 26, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1817 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
SellerGrün
DateMay 17, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1817 at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
SellerWAG
DateMarch 13, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1817 at auction Felzmann - March 11, 2015
SellerFelzmann
DateMarch 11, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1817 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 24, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1817 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
SellerFelzmann
DateNovember 5, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1817 at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
SellerWAG
DateAugust 4, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1817 at auction Künker - June 23, 2004
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2004
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1 Groten 1817 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 7, 2002
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateNovember 7, 2002
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Groten 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

