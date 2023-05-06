flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

6 Grote 1818 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)

Obverse 6 Grote 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Peter Frederick WilhelmReverse 6 Grote 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,340)
  • Weight3,579 g
  • Pure silver (0,0391 oz) 1,2169 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC60,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodPeter Frederick Wilhelm
  • Denomination6 Grote
  • Year1818
  • RulerPeter Frederick William (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 6 Grote 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4265 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place June 23, 2004.

Сondition
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1818 at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateMay 6, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1818 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1818 at auction London Coins - September 5, 2021
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 5, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1818 at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
SellerWAG
DateNovember 6, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1818 at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
SellerKünker
DateJuly 14, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1818 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2016
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 5, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1818 at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
SellerKünker
DateOctober 22, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1818 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 3, 2015
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 3, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1818 at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 28, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1818 at auction London Coins - June 1, 2014
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 1, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1818 at auction London Coins - August 31, 2013
SellerLondon Coins
DateAugust 31, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1818 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1818 at auction Künker - June 23, 2004
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2004
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Grote 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
