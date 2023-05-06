6 Grote 1818 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 6 Grote 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4265 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place June 23, 2004.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (6) VF (2)