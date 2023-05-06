OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
6 Grote 1818 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,340)
- Weight3,579 g
- Pure silver (0,0391 oz) 1,2169 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC60,000
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodPeter Frederick Wilhelm
- Denomination6 Grote
- Year1818
- RulerPeter Frederick William (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 6 Grote 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4265 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place June 23, 2004.
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 5, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 3, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Grote 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
