OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

6 Grote 1816 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)

Obverse 6 Grote 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Peter Frederick WilhelmReverse 6 Grote 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,340)
  • Weight3,579 g
  • Pure silver (0,0391 oz) 1,2169 g
  • Diameter22 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC309,120

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodPeter Frederick Wilhelm
  • Denomination6 Grote
  • Year1816
  • RulerPeter Frederick William (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 6 Grote 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2782 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Сondition
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1816 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1816 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1816 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1816 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1816 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1816 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1816 at auction Frühwald - December 12, 2020
SellerFrühwald
DateDecember 12, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1816 at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
SellerFrühwald
DateSeptember 19, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1816 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
SellerWAG
DateOctober 8, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1816 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
SellerWAG
DateAugust 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1816 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
SellerSonntag
DateJune 2, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1816 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 27, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1816 at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
SellerWAG
DateNovember 8, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1816 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 5, 2013
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 5, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1816 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateDecember 13, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1816 at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 27, 2012
SellerMeister & Sonntag
DateNovember 27, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1816 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
SellerGrün
DateNovember 14, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1816 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 11, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1816 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1816 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 9, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 6 Grote 1816 at auction Goldberg - September 26, 2007
SellerGoldberg
DateSeptember 26, 2007
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Grote 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
