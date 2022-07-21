OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
6 Grote 1816 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,340)
- Weight3,579 g
- Pure silver (0,0391 oz) 1,2169 g
- Diameter22 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC309,120
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodPeter Frederick Wilhelm
- Denomination6 Grote
- Year1816
- RulerPeter Frederick William (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 6 Grote 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2782 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.
Сondition
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Grote 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
