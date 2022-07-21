flag
12 Grote 1818 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)

Obverse 12 Grote 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Peter Frederick WilhelmReverse 12 Grote 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight4,862 g
  • Pure silver (0,0782 oz) 2,431 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC66,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodPeter Frederick Wilhelm
  • Denomination12 Grote
  • Year1818
  • RulerPeter Frederick William (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 12 Grote 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1121 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1818 at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateMarch 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1818 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1818 at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
SellerWAG
DateDecember 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1818 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 27, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1818 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1818 at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 6, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1818 at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
SellerWAG
DateAugust 10, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1818 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
SellerMöller
DateNovember 20, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1818 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1818 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 11, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1818 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1818 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 9, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1818 at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1818 at auction Künker - June 23, 2004
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2004
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 12 Grote 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
