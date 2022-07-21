12 Grote 1818 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 12 Grote 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1121 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (3) XF (9) VF (2)