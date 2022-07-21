OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
12 Grote 1818 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight4,862 g
- Pure silver (0,0782 oz) 2,431 g
- Diameter24 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC66,000
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodPeter Frederick Wilhelm
- Denomination12 Grote
- Year1818
- RulerPeter Frederick William (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 12 Grote 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1121 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 12 Grote 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
