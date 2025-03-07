OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
12 Grote 1816 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,500)
- Weight4,862 g
- Pure silver (0,0782 oz) 2,431 g
- Diameter24 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC36,000
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodPeter Frederick Wilhelm
- Denomination12 Grote
- Year1816
- RulerPeter Frederick William (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 12 Grote 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3056 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
12
