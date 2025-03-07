12 Grote 1816 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 12 Grote 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3056 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (9) XF (7) VF (16) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Goldberg (1)

Grün (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (10)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (2)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (4)

UBS (1)

WAG (3)

Westfälische (3)