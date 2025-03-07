flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

12 Grote 1816 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)

Obverse 12 Grote 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Peter Frederick WilhelmReverse 12 Grote 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,500)
  • Weight4,862 g
  • Pure silver (0,0782 oz) 2,431 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC36,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodPeter Frederick Wilhelm
  • Denomination12 Grote
  • Year1816
  • RulerPeter Frederick William (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 12 Grote 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3056 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1816 at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1816 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1816 at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1816 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1816 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1816 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1816 at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
SellerWAG
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1816 at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
SellerKatz
DateAugust 15, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
******
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1816 at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 13, 2019
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1816 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1816 at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 24, 2017
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMarch 24, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1816 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 16, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 16, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1816 at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 10, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1816 at auction Emporium Hamburg - September 2, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateSeptember 2, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1816 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1816 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1816 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 27, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1816 at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateNovember 24, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1816 at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateNovember 24, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1816 at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
SellerKünker
DateOctober 22, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
Oldenburg 12 Grote 1816 at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 6, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 12 Grote 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

