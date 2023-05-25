flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

1/3 Thaler 1818 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Peter Frederick WilhelmReverse 1/3 Thaler 1818 - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,625)
  • Weight7,795 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,8719 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC33,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodPeter Frederick Wilhelm
  • Denomination1/3 Thaler
  • Year1818
  • RulerPeter Frederick William (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1122 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1818 at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 25, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1818 at auction Heritage - May 25, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 109 USD
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1818 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1818 at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
SellerWAG
DateNovember 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1818 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1818 at auction Felzmann - November 7, 2018
SellerFelzmann
DateNovember 7, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1818 at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
SellerWAG
DateDecember 4, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1818 at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 27, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1818 at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
SellerKünker
DateJuly 14, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1818 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 27, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1818 at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
SellerWAG
DateOctober 11, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1818 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - December 28, 2013
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateDecember 28, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1818 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
SellerSonntag
DateNovember 26, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1818 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1818 at auction Westfälische - September 14, 2011
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 14, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1818 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1818 at auction UBS - September 7, 2010
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 7, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1818 at auction Künker - June 21, 2006
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2006
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1818 at auction Künker - September 27, 2005
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 27, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1818 at auction Künker - June 23, 2004
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2004
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
