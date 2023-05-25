OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
1/3 Thaler 1818 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,625)
- Weight7,795 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,8719 g
- Diameter28 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC33,000
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodPeter Frederick Wilhelm
- Denomination1/3 Thaler
- Year1818
- RulerPeter Frederick William (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1818 . This silver coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1122 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 25, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
384 $
Price in auction currency 384 USD
SellerHeritage
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 109 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
