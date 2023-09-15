flag
1/3 Thaler 1816 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)

Obverse 1/3 Thaler 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Peter Frederick WilhelmReverse 1/3 Thaler 1816 - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,625)
  • Weight7,795 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,8719 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC18,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodPeter Frederick Wilhelm
  • Denomination1/3 Thaler
  • Year1816
  • RulerPeter Frederick William (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1377 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place July 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1816 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1816 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
2342 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1816 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1816 at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
SellerMöller
DateJune 13, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1816 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1816 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 18, 2022
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1816 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1816 at auction Heritage - October 29, 2020
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1816 at auction Heritage - October 29, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1816 at auction Felzmann - November 12, 2019
SellerFelzmann
DateNovember 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1816 at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMay 9, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1816 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1816 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 4, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1816 at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
SellerWAG
DateMarch 13, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1816 at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
SellerWAG
DateMarch 13, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1816 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 27, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1816 at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateNovember 24, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1816 at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
SellerKünker
DateOctober 22, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1816 at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
SellerKünker
DateOctober 22, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1816 at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
SellerWAG
DateOctober 11, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1816 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 3, 2015
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 3, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1816 at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/3 Thaler 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

