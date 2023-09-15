OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
1/3 Thaler 1816 (Oldenburg, Peter Frederick Wilhelm)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,625)
- Weight7,795 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,8719 g
- Diameter28 mm
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC18,000
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodPeter Frederick Wilhelm
- Denomination1/3 Thaler
- Year1816
- RulerPeter Frederick William (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 1/3 Thaler 1816 . This silver coin from the times of Peter Frederick William struck at the Please provide the text to be translated. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1377 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place July 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
12
