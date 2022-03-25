Birkenfeld 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Birkenfeld 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1541 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (4) VF (3)