Birkenfeld 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,375)
- Weight3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC36,000
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- Denomination2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year1858
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Birkenfeld 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1541 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
