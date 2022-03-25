flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

Birkenfeld 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse Birkenfeld 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse Birkenfeld 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,375)
  • Weight3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC36,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year1858
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Birkenfeld 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1541 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
263 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
506 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
SellerGrün
DateNovember 14, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Soler y Llach - July 7, 2017
SellerSoler y Llach
DateJuly 7, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
SellerHERVERA
DateJuly 6, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 25, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
SellerKünker
DateOctober 22, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
SellerSonntag
DateJune 3, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Birkenfeld) at auction Künker - March 16, 2006
SellerKünker
DateMarch 16, 2006
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

