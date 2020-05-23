flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,375)
  • Weight3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC600,120

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • Denomination2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year1858
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4354 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Сondition
Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 180 CZK
Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2020
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateMay 23, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B at auction Künker - June 23, 2004
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2004
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of OldenburgCoin catalog of Nikolaus Frederick PeterCoins of Oldenburg in 1858All Oldenburg coinsOldenburg silver coinsOldenburg coins 2-1/2 Silber GroschenNumismatic auctions