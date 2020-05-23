OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,375)
- Weight3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC600,120
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- Denomination2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year1858
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4354 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections