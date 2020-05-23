2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1858 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4354 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (4)