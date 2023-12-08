flag
OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

Groschen 1869 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse Groschen 1869 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse Groschen 1869 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,220)
  • Weight2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter18,2 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC90,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • DenominationGroschen
  • Year1869
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Groschen 1869 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 36580 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 259. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Oldenburg Groschen 1869 B at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Oldenburg Groschen 1869 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Oldenburg Groschen 1869 B at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg Groschen 1869 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg Groschen 1869 B at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
SellerKatz
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg Groschen 1869 B at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
SellerKünker
DateAugust 13, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg Groschen 1869 B at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2017
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg Groschen 1869 B at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
Oldenburg Groschen 1869 B at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 18, 2017
ConditionPF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg Groschen 1869 B at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
SellerWAG
DateNovember 6, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg Groschen 1869 B at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
SellerWAG
DateApril 10, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg Groschen 1869 B at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg Groschen 1869 B at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
SellerWAG
DateDecember 7, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Oldenburg Groschen 1869 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of OldenburgCoin catalog of Nikolaus Frederick PeterCoins of Oldenburg in 1869All Oldenburg coinsOldenburg silver coinsOldenburg coins GroschenNumismatic auctions