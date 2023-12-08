OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
Groschen 1869 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,220)
- Weight2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter18,2 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC90,000
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- DenominationGroschen
- Year1869
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Groschen 1869 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 36580 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 259. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of Groschen 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections