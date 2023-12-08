Groschen 1869 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Groschen 1869 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 36580 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 259. Bidding took place January 17, 2017.

