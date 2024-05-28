OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869
Groschen 1866 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,220)
- Weight2,196 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
- Diameter18,2 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC120,000
Description
- CountryOldenburg
- PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
- DenominationGroschen
- Year1866
- RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
- MintHanover
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Groschen 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 61100 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 75. Bidding took place June 13, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateMay 28, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
