Groschen 1866 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Groschen 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 61100 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 75. Bidding took place June 13, 2010.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (3) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)