OldenburgPeriod:1802-1869 1802-1869

Groschen 1866 B (Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter)

Obverse Groschen 1866 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick PeterReverse Groschen 1866 B - Silver Coin Value - Oldenburg, Nikolaus Frederick Peter

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,220)
  • Weight2,196 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,4831 g
  • Diameter18,2 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC120,000

Description

  • CountryOldenburg
  • PeriodNikolaus Frederick Peter
  • DenominationGroschen
  • Year1866
  • RulerNicholas Frederick Peter (Grand Duke of Oldenburg)
  • MintHanover
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Oldenburg Groschen 1866 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Nikolaus Frederick Peter. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 61100 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 75. Bidding took place June 13, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Oldenburg Groschen 1866 B at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateMay 28, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Oldenburg Groschen 1866 B at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
SellerWAG
DateOctober 9, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Oldenburg Groschen 1866 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg Groschen 1866 B at auction Coinhouse - October 30, 2021
SellerCoinhouse
DateOctober 30, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Oldenburg Groschen 1866 B at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
SellerKatz
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg Groschen 1866 B at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
SellerMöller
DateApril 9, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Oldenburg Groschen 1866 B at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 3, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Oldenburg Groschen 1866 B at auction Rauch - June 29, 2013
SellerRauch
DateJune 29, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg Groschen 1866 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Oldenburg Groschen 1866 B at auction Heritage - June 13, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateJune 13, 2010
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

